Ep 48: Working in the Liberty Movement with Aaron Day

Most people, including most libertarians, have a very negative perception of lobbyists, often because lobbyists seem to represent those who loot the rest of us on behalf of special interests. While this is often the case, there are also some lobbyists who represent liberty. How does someone go about lobbying for more freedom in a formal political capacity, and what does it look like as a career? In this episode, libertarian Christian lobbyist Aaron Day joins us to discuss his take, as well as other potential career paths for those who want to work full-time in the liberty movement.