Ep 47: 2017 Through a Mimetic Lens with David Gornoski

Ep 47: 2017 Through a Mimetic Lens with David Gornoski

One year ago, it was widely acknowledged and discussed that for good or bad, 2016 had been truly extraordinary. As we now reflect on 2017, what are we to make of it?

In this episode, LCI contributor and Mimetic Theory expert David Gornoski returns to give a Girardian take on some of the top stories from 2017. Mixing theology, philosophy, sociology and anthropology, David helps us to interpret the past year and prepare for what may await in 2018.



Subscribe on  Podcasts Subscribe on Stitcher

Show Notes

David Gornoski’s website

Episode 34: Mimetic Theory

Facebook Comments

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

Related Posts
Back To Top