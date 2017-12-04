Ep 43: Kingdom Business with Jared Byas

Ep 43: Kingdom Business with Jared Byas

Jared Byas does theology and business, and he integrates the two in this episode about what it means to do business with a kingdom perspective. Jared has experience with launching businesses as well as organizational planning and family business consulting. He is also the co-host of The Bible for Normal People podcast, where he gets to work with one of his other passions: theology. Jared rarely gets to talk about how he integrates the two, so listen in to hear some insightful advice and stories from a businessman and theologian.



Subscribe on  Podcasts Subscribe on Stitcher

Show Notes

The Bible for Normal People

Experience Institute

Facebook Comments

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

Related Posts
Back To Top