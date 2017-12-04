Ep 43: Kingdom Business with Jared Byas

Jared Byas does theology and business, and he integrates the two in this episode about what it means to do business with a kingdom perspective. Jared has experience with launching businesses as well as organizational planning and family business consulting. He is also the co-host of The Bible for Normal People podcast, where he gets to work with one of his other passions: theology. Jared rarely gets to talk about how he integrates the two, so listen in to hear some insightful advice and stories from a businessman and theologian.