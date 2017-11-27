Ep 42: The Economics of Neighborly Love with Tom Nelson

God created a world in which our work matters. Often we fall into the mindset of compartmentalizing our lives into sacred or secular categories, but in the Christian life, everything is sacred and eternally valuable (including our work). In this episode, we are joined by pastor, author and ministry leader Tom Nelson to discuss how we can and must bridge the gap between Sunday and Monday, connecting our Christianity with our ‘secular’ work lives. We also see how a right understanding of free markets fits within the Christian worldview and orients us to better promote human flourishing.