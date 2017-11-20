Ep 41: Russ Roberts on Having Meaningful Conversations

Ep 41: Russ Roberts on Having Meaningful Conversations

It seems that people are no longer able to have a decent conversation with each other about politics or other controversial topics. Social media exacerbates our tribal tendencies and often we get entrenched in our own beliefs. It often takes the wisdom of one who has had years of experience talking to and discussing hot button topics. There’s no better person for to talk to about this than EconTalk host, Russ Roberts.

Russ Roberts joins us for this episode to discuss what it takes to maintain a civil discussion during the holiday season (or any season!). With insight and wisdom from Adam Smith to his experience as host of EconTalk and a professor, Russ shares with us some very important things about life, both in the personal sphere and the social sphere.



Show Notes

A Wonderful Loaf
Russ Roberts on Twitter
ReasonTV interview with Russ Roberts
Russ Roberts website
EconTalk
“Fear the Boom and Bust”: Keynes vs. Hayek Rap Battle
“Fight of the Century”: Keynes vs. Hayek Rap Battle Round 2

