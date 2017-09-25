Ep 33: Theonomy and Christian Reconstructionism with CJay Engel

The subject of theonomy (rule by the Old Testament law) and Christian Reconstructionism (rebuilding society with the Old Testament as a blueprint) is sometimes raised in discussions of Christian political theology, particularly from those in the Reformed tradition. Most Reformed Christians would not identify as theonomists, yet interestingly, many who do are also associated with the libertarian movement.

In this episode, we are joined by CJay Engel of The Reformed Libertarian, a longtime friend of LCI, to discuss the history and theology of the Christian Reconstructionist movement. CJay critiques the theonomic position from a Reformed perspective, and explains why the Old Testament law is not meant to be followed by modern nation-states and political bodies.