Ep 31: September 11

Today is the sixteenth anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Over the last couple of months, we’ve interviewed three leading foreign policy experts about what has transpired in U.S. foreign policy since that fateful day, what lessons were learned (or not learned), current issues in U.S. foreign policy, and the outlook for contemporary foreign affairs. In this episode, we are joined by:

Robert Pape, Professor at the University of Chicago and Director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats Lawrence Wilkerson, Professor at William & Mary and former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell Ron Paul, Chairman of the Ron Paul Institute and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives