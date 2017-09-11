Ep 31: September 11

Ep 31: September 11

Today is the sixteenth anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Over the last couple of months, we’ve interviewed three leading foreign policy experts about what has transpired in U.S. foreign policy since that fateful day, what lessons were learned (or not learned), current issues in U.S. foreign policy, and the outlook for contemporary foreign affairs. In this episode, we are joined by:

  1. Robert Pape, Professor at the University of Chicago and Director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats
  2. Lawrence Wilkerson, Professor at William & Mary and former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell
  3. Ron Paul, Chairman of the Ron Paul Institute and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives


Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Stitcher

Show Notes

Robert Pape’s faculty page
The Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST)
Lawrence Wilkerson’s faculty page
The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Facebook Comments

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

Related Posts
Back To Top