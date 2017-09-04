Ep 30: How to Reach Christians with the Liberty Message

In July, Doug Stuart and Nick Gausling attended the Young Americans for Liberty 2017 National Convention on behalf of LCI. This episode is our talk from the LCI breakout session, plus some additional Q&A recorded at the LCI booth. We cover some key points in how to engage and reach Christians with the message of liberty, and also answer some common (and some not so common) questions. Though originally delivered to college students who are active proponents of liberty on their campuses, this information is useful to anyone wondering how to better advocate for liberty to Christians.