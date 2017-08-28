Ep 29: Would Society Work Without the State? with Bob Murphy

Ep 29: Would Society Work Without the State? with Bob Murphy

Nearly every libertarian has heard the classic objection, “But who would build the roads?” This question is so common that it has become a point of ridicule by libertarians to mock weak arguments for why libertarianism supposedly can’t work in practice (as if the state’s nearly-endless track record of failures hasn’t proven its method dysfunctional).

In this episode, renowned libertarian Christian economist Bob Murphy joins us to discuss the economics and practical functions of society in the absence of the state. Beyond roads, Murphy walks us through how anything — even national defense and the law itself — can work better when fully-privatized. You might say that where this episode is going, we don’t need roads…



Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Stitcher

Show Notes

Facebook Comments

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

Related Posts
Back To Top