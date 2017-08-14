Ep 27: Cross Vision with Greg Boyd

Theologians have struggled for almost the entire history of the Church to analyze and explain the violence attributed to God in the Bible, particularly the Old Testament. As libertarian Christians, this issue is often raised regarding the compatibility of libertarianism and Christianity. Some ancient theologians resolved the conundrum using allegorical interpretation. Many others have argued along the lines of the sovereignty of God and the enigma of certain elements of the divine plan. In this episode, theologian and pastor Greg Boyd gives us his take on the issue as described in his new book Cross Vision (a layman’s edition of his larger academic monograph, Crucifixion of the Warrior God). If you’re not a fan of this episode, you can try to allegorize it.