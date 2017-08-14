Ep 27: Cross Vision with Greg Boyd

Ep 27: Cross Vision with Greg Boyd

Theologians have struggled for almost the entire history of the Church to analyze and explain the violence attributed to God in the Bible, particularly the Old Testament. As libertarian Christians, this issue is often raised regarding the compatibility of libertarianism and Christianity. Some ancient theologians resolved the conundrum using allegorical interpretation. Many others have argued along the lines of the sovereignty of God and the enigma of certain elements of the divine plan. In this episode, theologian and pastor Greg Boyd gives us his take on the issue as described in his new book Cross Vision (a layman’s edition of his larger academic monograph, Crucifixion of the Warrior God). If you’re not a fan of this episode, you can try to allegorize it.



Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Stitcher
gregboyd

Show Notes

Facebook Comments

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

Related Posts
Back To Top