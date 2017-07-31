Ep 25: Jesus, the Bible, & Politics with Brian Zahnd

Ep 25: Jesus, the Bible, & Politics with Brian Zahnd

Brian Zahnd is a pastor from Saint Joseph, Missouri, whose own thought journey mirrors that of many libertarian Christians: away from neoconservatism and nationalism, and towards skepticism of empire and the pursuit of peace. Though he doesn’t self-identify as a libertarian and we have some differences, Zahnd’s work does have substantial overlap with LCI’s as it relates to militarism, nationalism, and how we view the kingdoms of the world.

Today, Zahnd joins Doug and Jason as they discuss these themes. We also talk about his forthcoming book, Sinners in the Hands of a Loving God.



Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Stitcher

Show Notes

Facebook Comments

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

Related Posts
Back To Top