Ep 25: Jesus, the Bible, & Politics with Brian Zahnd

Brian Zahnd is a pastor from Saint Joseph, Missouri, whose own thought journey mirrors that of many libertarian Christians: away from neoconservatism and nationalism, and towards skepticism of empire and the pursuit of peace. Though he doesn’t self-identify as a libertarian and we have some differences, Zahnd’s work does have substantial overlap with LCI’s as it relates to militarism, nationalism, and how we view the kingdoms of the world.

Today, Zahnd joins Doug and Jason as they discuss these themes. We also talk about his forthcoming book, Sinners in the Hands of a Loving God.