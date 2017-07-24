Ep 24: Gospel Against Empire (CFL Annotated Talk #1)

As part of our summer lineup, we’re revisiting several of the most popular and informative talks given at Christians for Liberty conferences in previous years. Though instead of just reposting those talks, we’ve filled them with some extensive supplemental commentary, so even listeners who have heard the original talks with get all new material.

This week, we begin with Doug Stuart’s “Things That Make for Peace.” If you like listening to the Libertarian Christian Podcast, just wait until you hear us comment on our own material! If you can’t stand listening to the Libertarian Christian Podcast, then turn off cable news first; it’s a lot harder to hear us otherwise.