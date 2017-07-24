Ep 24: Gospel Against Empire (CFL Annotated Talk #1)

As part of our summer lineup, we’re revisiting several of the most popular and informative talks given at Christians for Liberty conferences in previous years. Though instead of just reposting those talks, we’ve filled them with some extensive supplemental commentary, so even listeners who have heard the original talks with get all new material.

This week, we begin with Doug Stuart’s “Things That Make for Peace.” If you like listening to the Libertarian Christian Podcast, just wait until you hear us comment on our own material! If you can’t stand listening to the Libertarian Christian Podcast, then turn off cable news first; it’s a lot harder to hear us otherwise.



Show Notes

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

