Ep 22: C.S. Lewis on Natural Law with David Theroux

Ep 22: C.S. Lewis on Natural Law with David Theroux

C.S. Lewis is undoubtedly one of the most influential Christian thinkers of the past 100 years, and despite his death being more than a half century ago, his work contains many insights which apply to contemporary trends in philosophy, politics and society just as much as they did in his own time.

Today, we are joined by one of the modern liberty movement’s most well-known and effective leaders: David Theroux. David is the founder and president of both The Independent Institute and the C.S. Lewis Society of California, and he presently serves on the LCI Advisory Board. In this episode, he guides us through a scholarly, practical discussion of C.S. Lewis’ work (with an emphasis on natural law) and how it applies to both the philosophy of liberty and present-day societal issues. Unless you’re stuck in a wardrobe, you won’t want to miss this.



Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Stitcher

Show Notes

Facebook Comments

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

Related Posts
Podcast Graphic – Episode 11

Ep 11: For God or Country

God & Country: for generations, it has been the refrain of 'respectable' Christianity for many…

Back To Top