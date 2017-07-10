Ep 22: C.S. Lewis on Natural Law with David Theroux

C.S. Lewis is undoubtedly one of the most influential Christian thinkers of the past 100 years, and despite his death being more than a half century ago, his work contains many insights which apply to contemporary trends in philosophy, politics and society just as much as they did in his own time.

Today, we are joined by one of the modern liberty movement’s most well-known and effective leaders: David Theroux. David is the founder and president of both The Independent Institute and the C.S. Lewis Society of California, and he presently serves on the LCI Advisory Board. In this episode, he guides us through a scholarly, practical discussion of C.S. Lewis’ work (with an emphasis on natural law) and how it applies to both the philosophy of liberty and present-day societal issues. Unless you’re stuck in a wardrobe, you won’t want to miss this.