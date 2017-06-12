In our first ever debate on the Libertarian Christian Podcast, author Keith Giles returns to debate author/activist Mark van Steenwyk on Two Kingdoms theology and Christian involvement in formal politics. As he explained in our earlier interview, Giles holds that formal politics is not a proper task of the Christian life. Van Steenwyk counters that Christians must be involved in direct political activism so as to undermine oppression and promote God’s justice in the world. Nick serves as moderator and asks some critical questions of both debaters.

We haven’t heard of anyone advocating for a Three Kingdom theology, but if you’re such a person and are offended that your position didn’t get any press here, you might consider lobbying the FCC to implement the so-called Fairness Doctrine, but as much as we’d like to see Christian libertarian thought get air time on MSNBC we still wouldn’t recommend that course of action.