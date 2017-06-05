Isaac Morehouse is longtime contributor to and friend of the Libertarian Christian Institute, and today he joins us to discuss his organization, Praxis. As its very Misean name suggests, Praxis is about action; specifically, it’s about helping people to gain practical experience and skills which matter in real world business situations.

For years, conventional wisdom has pushed on innumerable hapless Americans the idea that everyone must go to college — even if they have no clear path for what line of work they intend to enter and must take on massive debt — and that only this will prepare the individual for career success. As economic realities overtakes this flawed narrative, countless people find themselves over-credentialed and under-skilled, holding a degree but possessing few skills that employers actually care about. Praxis is in many ways bringing back the old apprenticeship model, in which participants learn practical skills on the job which prepare them for future endeavors.

Isaac — who we like to think of the Christian version of James Altucher — talks to us about his journey creating Praxis, the lessons he’s learned, how the job market is shifting, and what people can do to capitalize on these things. We won’t send you any decorative certificates for listening to this podcast, but you’ll probably pick up some useful knowledge.