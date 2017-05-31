David Gornoski breaks down the unhinged attempted feeding frenzy by the media and its customers using the lens he has provided for the past two years: Trump’s Winner’s brand of statism is “turning the lights on” to the state’s vulgarity and violence. Those conservatives and liberals most believing in the righteousness of the state are outraged as their religious ecstasy is disturbed.

An anthropological understanding of the state as a vestige of sacrificial religion is the only way to understand what’s happening in our culture.

