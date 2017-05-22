On this episode, the always insightful (and frequently controversial) biblical scholar Dr. Peter Enns joins the show to talk to us about the journey of faith, trusting God, how to disagree with other Christians, pitfalls in biblical interpretation, and much more. Those familiar with Enns’ work typically have a strong opinion either for or against him. The listener is of course free to reach his or her own conclusions, though we will say that a number of us at the Libertarian Christian Institute — even those who strongly differ from Enns on some points — have greatly appreciated and benefited from his material over the years.

Sooner or later, we all go through uncertain times in the Christian life. Who among us hasn’t felt scared, uncertain, or confused, and unable to voice our thoughts from fear of being made into a church pariah? One permeating theme of Enns’ work is that biblical faith is about trusting in God and moving forward even during these times; another is that being faithful to the Scripture requires us to come to it on its own terms, not ours. And all of this has tremendous relevance for how we relate to other believers in a way that honors Christ and unifies the Church, rather than furthers division.

If you feel compelled to deconstruct this episode, please consider doing a grammatical-historical word study of the transcript first.