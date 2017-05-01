It’s obvious that throughout history, books have been one of the primary methods for communicating ideas. However, certain books stand out above the rest in terms of their perennial relevance and impact across hundreds or even thousands of years; these have come to be known as the Great Books. In this episode, humanities scholar Dr. Jason Jewell joins us to discuss the immense value of the Great Books for sharpening both our Christian faith and our libertarian political philosophy.

Covering the last 3,000 years of literature in about an hour would be a Herculean effort beyond the capabilities of we mere mortals, but we do our best to look at some important highlights throughout the ages and what they can teach us about the New Testament era, the development of political philosophy, the history of Christian and non-Christian thought, and the nature of the human spirit. Studying the Great Books is a lifelong journey, and we hope that this episode encourages listeners to be diligent readers and, most importantly, deepens their desire to study the greatest book, the Bible.

If you don’t know how to read, you can probably skip this episode. But if you understood that last sentence, then don’t miss this interview.