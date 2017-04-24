God & Country: for generations, it has been the refrain of ‘respectable’ Christianity for many Americans, but is it really a Christian concept? What about the majority of the world’s Christians who live outside the United States, many of them under oppressive regimes? What about the earliest Christians living under Rome?

We talk a lot at LCI about why nationalism is not Christian. On the other hand, does loving your neighbor mean there is also some sense in which you should love your country (not necessarily the government)? To discuss this very important and practical issue, all four hosts of the Libertarian Christian Podcast are back together again, but we won’t ask you to honor us by removing your hat and placing your hand over your heart while you listen.