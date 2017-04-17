In this week’s episode of the Libertarian Christian Podcast, we are joined by author and pastor Keith Giles, whose new book Jesus Untangled is making waves with its thesis that the Church must separate itself from the state.

Doug and Nick discuss with Giles how he reached his conclusions and his insights on contemporary Christian political thought, as well as explore what he thinks of libertarianism and how his thesis lines up with LCI’s.

This was a fantastic interview, and if you’re looking for a clear, readable resource which plainly explains to the everyday Christian why the Church allying with the state is both unwise and unholy, then Giles’ Jesus Untangled is a great choice. Hopefully it will help many more Christians untangle from the web before the statist spider injects its venom and then charges them for the government-monopolized cure.