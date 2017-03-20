On this episode of the Libertarian Christian Podcast, we respond to questions from you: the listener. Does a Christian’s view of libertarianism differ from that of a secular libertarian, or from the philosophy of Ayn Rand? What should we think about ever-recurring issues such as abortion and gay marriage? And how about the much-discussed Great Wall of America? The gold standard, libertarian movies, and even ROADS: we discuss them all and more!

Question: What was the best part about this episode for us?
Response: The listeners wrote the script so we didn’t have to.

Show Notes

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
