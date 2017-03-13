On this episode of the Libertarian Christian Podcast, we dive into yet another contentious topic. Libertarians (particularly of the anarchist variety) are very much divided on the issue of whether or not it is ethically acceptable to vote in government elections, while the resounding consensus amongst Christians seems to be that voting is at least a civic right, if not a divine command. But how much of this thinking actually comes from American culture rather than Christian theology? Should libertarian Christians see voting as an act of defense or Christian social responsibility, or is it perhaps the unacceptable endorsement of a statist system? Join us on this episode of the Libertarian Christian Podcast as we discuss. Afterwards, you can e-mail us your vote on whether you loved or hated this episode; you can then decide for yourself if you think your vote counts.

DISCLAIMER: The Libertarian Christian Institute is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and as such we cannot and will not advocate for or against specific candidates or legislation. We can’t —and we won’t — tell you who and what to vote for, or whether to vote at all.