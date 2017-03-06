On today’s episode of the Libertarian Christian Podcast, we welcome our first guest: Dr. Jamin Hübner. Jamin is a professional theologian from South Dakota, where he currently serves as founding Chair of Christian Studies at John Witherspoon College. No stranger to controversy, he is quickly becoming one of the leading scholarly voices for Christian libertarianism. In this interview, you’ll hear Jamin’s fascinating intellectual journey towards Christian libertarianism, his take on the relation of the Church to the academy, and what he believes the future holds for libertarian Christian scholars. You’ll also hear the official announcement of LCI’s newest major program: the Christian Libertarian Review, with Jamin serving as our General Editor. This episode is somewhat longer than normal, but unlike the hollow promises of the state, it does not disappoint.
Show Notes
About Jamin:
- Faculty page at John Witherspoon College
- Bio page at LCI
- Amazon author page
- Articles at LCI
- Articles at CBE International
- Lecture at CFL 2016 Conference
- Lecture at 2016 Hal Furr Dialogue on Distributive Justice (Ole Miss)
