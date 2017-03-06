On today’s episode of the Libertarian Christian Podcast, we welcome our first guest: Dr. Jamin Hübner. Jamin is a professional theologian from South Dakota, where he currently serves as founding Chair of Christian Studies at John Witherspoon College. No stranger to controversy, he is quickly becoming one of the leading scholarly voices for Christian libertarianism. In this interview, you’ll hear Jamin’s fascinating intellectual journey towards Christian libertarianism, his take on the relation of the Church to the academy, and what he believes the future holds for libertarian Christian scholars. You’ll also hear the official announcement of LCI’s newest major program: the Christian Libertarian Review, with Jamin serving as our General Editor. This episode is somewhat longer than normal, but unlike the hollow promises of the state, it does not disappoint.

Show Notes

About Jamin:

  1. Faculty page at John Witherspoon College
  2. Bio page at LCI
  3. Amazon author page
  4. Articles at LCI
  5. Articles at CBE International
  6. Lecture at CFL 2016 Conference
  7. Lecture at 2016 Hal Furr Dialogue on Distributive Justice (Ole Miss)

Mentioned in the episode:

  1. Franklin Graham on Barbara Bush raising money for Planned Parenthood
  2. John Piper on not voting
  3. John Yoder, The Politics of Jesus
  4. Rose Wilder, The Discovery of Freedom
  5. Richard Hays, The Moral Vision of the New Testament
  6. Kevin Vanhoozer, The Drama of Doctrine
  7. Abraham Kuyper, The Problem of Poverty
  8. Thomas Oden, Classic Christianity
  9. Daniel Migliore, Faith Seeking Understanding
  10. Herman Bavinck, Reformed Dogmatics
  11. Mises, Human Action
  12. Reinhold Niebuhr, An Interpretation of Christian Ethics
  13. NT Wright, Christian Origins and the Question of God
  14. Scot McKnight, Kingdom Conspiracy
  15. Joel Green and Lee McDonald, eds., The World of the New Testament
  16. David Bentley Hart, Atheist Delusions
  17. Preston Sprinkle, Fight
  18. Jürgen Moltmann

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
