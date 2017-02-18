It’s a big day for LCI. Coinciding with our attendance at the 2017 International Students for Liberty Conference, today we launch the inaugural episode of The Libertarian Christian Podcast!

A lot of you have been asking for this, and LCI is jubilant to be able to deliver it. Creating excellent libertarian Christian content has always been one of our primary goals, and today we start to take that to the next level. Join hosts Norman Horn, Doug Stuart, Jason Rink, and Nick Gausling each week as we bring you analysis, debate, interviews, and more pertaining to liberty within the context of Christian theology.