Welcome to the inaugural episode of The Libertarian Christian Podcast! We at LCI are very enthusiastic about this project. Not only have our supporters been asking for it; it’s also a blast for us to record. But most importantly, we hope and expect it to be a valuable resource for the Church to think through our political philosophy and be better equipped for the Lord’s work. But before we get into some of the heavy lifting that you’ll encounter in later episodes, we thought we’d start off by introducing ourselves to you; it’s probably a good idea for you to know what you’re getting into (cf. Luke 14:28-30) .

So join us as we explore faith, freedom, and talk pretty much exclusively about ‘religion and politics.’