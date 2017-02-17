Welcome to the inaugural episode of The Libertarian Christian Podcast! We at LCI are very enthusiastic about this project. Not only have our supporters been asking for it; it’s also a blast for us to record. But most importantly, we hope and expect it to be a valuable resource for the Church to think through our political philosophy and be better equipped for the Lord’s work. But before we get into some of the heavy lifting that you’ll encounter in later episodes, we thought we’d start off by introducing ourselves to you; it’s probably a good idea for you to know what you’re getting into (cf. Luke 14:28-30) .

So join us as we explore faith, freedom, and talk pretty much exclusively about ‘religion and politics.’

Ep 1: Our Libertarian Christian Journey

Listen on iTunes Listen on Stitcher

Meet the Hosts

Nick Gausling

Nick Gausling

Jason Rink

Jason Rink

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart

Norman Horn

Norman Horn

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
  • Gregory Baus

    Looking forward to future episodes. Nice getting to know you guys a little more. :)
    👍🏽