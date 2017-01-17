LCI is pleased to announce that Called to Freedom will be released on February 1st!

Called to Freedom is a book written by six libertarian Christians from various backgrounds exploring what it means to identify as both Christian and libertarian. Part auto-biographical and part theological, it’s sure to be a tremendous resource for anyone who wants to better defend liberty with good theology, or who is encountering ostracism from fellow Christians on account of their politics, or who are wondering if it is possible to even be both a faithful Christian and a consistent libertarian.

LCI has supported this project from its early stages, and our own Founder/Chairman Norman Horn has written the foreword. If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to check out this interview with co-authors Elise Daniel and Jacqueline Isaacs which took place last August at the 2016 Christians for Liberty Conference. And definitely head over to the official Called to Freedom website, which is now live.

Lord-willing, we’re going to see a lot more resources like this in the coming years. Liberty is growing within the general population, and it’s growing within the Church, and God’s people (of all people) should be the ones leading the way to a better, freer society. We expect Called to Freedom to be an important resource in this movement for years to come. Read it, share it, and most of all, apply the truths within it to the glory of God.