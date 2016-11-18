The Libertarian Christian Institute is pleased to announce the launch of two new local groups!

Knoxville, Tennessee

Leader: Lesley Swann

Facebook Group

South Bend, Indiana (‘Michiana’ region)

Leader: Steve Bencsics

Facebook Group

If you’re located in either of these regions, please connect with the local group on Facebook. If you don’t use Facebook, contact LCI and we will put you in touch with the group leader via e-mail. Please also check out our list of other local groups to see if there is one in your area.

LCI local groups are in no way a replacement for participation in a local church. However, connecting to other libertarian Christians in your area for fellowship, discussion, and outreach into the community is one of the best ways that you can be an effective representative for liberty right in your own backyard. Our hope is to see the local groups become a primary conduit for carrying the liberty message into local churches and ministries across the United States (and eventually the world).

A number of additional groups will be launching all across the country in the coming months and throughout 2017, and we strongly encourage you to get plugged into a group in your area when it is launched. If you’re interested in leading such a group, please contact us to discuss.